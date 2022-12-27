Oratorical Meeting Marks 50th Anniversary of Enactment of DPRK Socialist Constitution
Officials and members of the women’s union held an oratorical meeting to mark the 50th anniversary of the enactment of Socialist Constitution at the Hall of Women on December 26.
Present there were officials of the Central Committee of the Socialist Women’s Union of Korea and officials and members of the women’s union in the city of Pyongyang.
Speakers praised highly the immortal revolutionary exploits of the peerlessly great men who provided the socialist political constitution of Juche for staunchly safeguarding the people-centred Korean-style socialist system and perfected it successfully.
