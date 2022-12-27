DPRK Socialist Constitution
President Kim Il Sung worked out the Socialist Constitution of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea which was adopted on December 27, Juche 61 (1972).
With a deep insight into the changes in the social life and socio-economic position of the Korean people and the new requirements of the developing revolution, Kim Il Sung conceived a plan to formulate the Socialist Constitution and made preparations for it since long ago.
Having pushed ahead with the work to frame a constitution as demanded by the developing reality of the country, he promoted it in earnest since the early 1970s.
The Political Committee of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea held in early Juche 60 (1971) decided to draw up the Socialist Constitution at the earliest possible date.
According to the decision of the Political Committee of the WPK Central Committee, Kim Il Sung formally organized the basic committee of the Constitution and drafted the Socialist Constitution. And he clarified the principled matters as well as one article after another of the regulations to be dealt with in the Socialist Constitution and polished them before completing its draft.
After winding up the draft Socialist Constitution, he made sure that a consultative meeting for the Fifth Plenary Meeting of the Fifth WPK Central Committee was held in October that year, so as to deliberate and discuss the draft Socialist Constitution.
At the meeting for discussing the draft constitution, he gave detailed instructions on the process of carrying out the socialist revolution in the country and the successes made in that course, the objective inevitability of the formulation of the constitution and the details of the constitution formulation. He also referred to the contents of the draft constitution and saw to it that it was deliberated at the subcommittee meetings.
When the discussions of the subcommittee meetings were over, he explained in detail the meaning and principles of making each article of the draft constitution and said one by one in detail the contents and expressions contained in the draft constitution for a long time and the contents stipulated in the constitution, ranging from science and education to internal and external policies.
The Socialist Constitution worked out by Kim Il Sung was adopted formally at the First Session of the Fifth Supreme People’s Assembly after the deliberation of the Political Committee of the WPK Central Committee.
