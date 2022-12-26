Kiev Regime Seeks Headlong Collision of NATO and Russia, Says Lavrov
Foreign Minister said that Moscow would continue warning its unfriendly states in the West about the dangerous course aimed at the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is trying to drag deeper the United States and other NATO members into the Ukrainian conflict hoping for their headlong collision with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.
"On its behalf, the [Kiev] regime is trying to drag deeper the Americans and other NATO members into the whirlpool of the conflict, hoping to make inevitable their headlong collision with the Russian Army," the minister said.
"We should only recall the November 15 provocation with the Ukrainian air defense’s missile that fell in Poland, when [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky tried to deceitfully pass it off as a Russian-launched missile," Lavrov continued.
"It’s good that Washington and Brussels had the wisdom at that time against falling for it. However, that incident showed that the [Kiev] regime would be stopped by nothing," Russia’s top diplomat noted.
Lavrov also said that Moscow would continue warning its unfriendly states in the West about the dangerous course aimed at the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.
"Bearing in mind the scale of the contingent, which they had cultivated in Kiev, the risk of the situation’s uncontrolled development is extremely high. It is important to prevent the catastrophe," the minister added.
On November 15, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky blamed the incident on Russia and demanded that the West "start acting." Polish President Andrzej Duda, however, stated that according to the country’s authorities, the missile belonged to Ukraine's air defense forces.
Warsaw regarded it as an accident. The US Department of State said that the Biden administration was completely confident in the accuracy of Poland’s conclusions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the missile was fired from a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system.
Russia’s special military operation
On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.
Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.
From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.
On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR, the LPR, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. Later, the State Duma and the Federation Council (the lower and upper houses of Russia’s parliament) approved legislation on ratifying these treaties, as well as federal constitutional laws on the accession of the four regions to Russia.
West’s political course poses risks of direct armed clash of nuclear powers, says Lavrov
According to him, the West is ceaselessly hyping "with irresponsible speculations that Russia is allegedly on the brink of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine"
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. West’s political course, which is aimed at the total restraint of Russia, is extremely dangerous and poses risks of direct armed clash between nuclear powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.
According to him, the West is ceaselessly hyping "with irresponsible speculations that Russia is allegedly on the brink of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine."
"We are speaking about absolutely different matters here - the political course of the West, which is aimed at the total restraint of Russia, is extremely dangerous. It bears downside risks of a direct armed clash of nuclear powers," Lavrov said.
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow had been stating over and over again that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and "it must be never unleashed."
At the same time, Lavrov continued, Western politicians keep pushing further with their rhetoric on this issue and it is them to be asked whether such tendency should maintain in 2023.
"We are deeply concerned to state the fact of the propagandistic mayhem rhetoric in the United States and in the West in general regarding the nuclear weapons issue," the minister stressed.
Lavrov said that by speaking about a possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Western officials refer to "some unverified quotes coming from the Russian political administration. However, there were really no such statements made."
Russia’s proposals on Ukraine’s demilitarization should be better accepted — Lavrov
The enemy is well aware of proposals on the demilitarization and denazification of the Kiev regime’s controlled territories, Russian Foreign Minister said
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russia’s proposals on demilitarization and denazification of Kiev-controlled lands and on the elimination of security threats should be accepted in an ‘amicable way’ or the Russian Army will deal with this issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.
"The enemy is well aware of our proposals on the demilitarization and denazification of the [Kiev] regime’s controlled territories, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security that come from there and it includes our new territories [DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions]," the minister said.
"There is a little left to do - to accept these proposals in an amicable way. Otherwise, the Russian Army will deal with this issue," Lavrov stated.
"As for the possible continuance of the conflict, then the ball is on the court’s side of the [Kiev] regime and Washington, which stands behind it. They can put an end at any time to this senseless resistance," the Russian foreign minister added.
