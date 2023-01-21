Eighth Session of 14th SPA of DPRK Held
The Eighth Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea took place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall from January 17 to 18.
Deputies to the SPA attended the session.
Present there as observers were officials of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the Standing Committee of the SPA, the Cabinet, armed forces organs, ministries and national agencies, chairpersons of city and county people’s committees and officials concerned.
The platform was taken by Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, vice-president of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and premier of the Cabinet, and Ri Pyong Chol, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the WPK Central Committee.
Also seen on the platform were Ri Il Hwan, Ri Yong Gil and Kim Jae Ryong, and members of the DPRK State Affairs Commission, vice-chairpersons, secretary general and members of the SPA Standing Committee, and vice-chairperson of the SPA.
Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, first vice-president of the DPRK State Affairs Commission and chairman of the SPA Standing Committee, delivered an opening address.
When the session was declared open, the national anthem of the DPRK was played.
Prior to the discussion of agenda items, the chairman and vice-chairman of the SPA were by-elected.
Upon authorization of the WPK Central Committee, Deputy Pak In Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea, was by-elected chairman of the SPA, and Deputy Maeng Kyong Il, director of the Secretariat and presidium member of the Central Committee of the Democratic Front for the Reunification of Korea, was by-elected vice-chairman of the SPA.
Chairman Pak In Chol presided over the session.
The session decided the agenda items of the Eighth Session of the 14th SPA of the DPRK.
First, on the work of the DPRK Cabinet in Juche 111 (2022) and its tasks for Juche 112 (2023)
Second, on the fulfilment of the state budget for Juche 111 (2022) and on the state budget for Juche 112 (2023) of the DPRK
Third, on adopting the law of the DPRK on the protection of the cultured language of Pyongyang
Fourth, on the work of the DPRK Central Public Prosecutors Office in Juche 111 (2022)
Fifth, an organizational matter
Deputy Kim Tok Hun, premier of the Cabinet, made a report on the first agenda item, and Deputy Ko Jong Bom, minister of Finance, on the second agenda item.
Then, other deputies delivered speeches.
Speakers said that the reports submitted to the deliberation of the SPA correctly reviewed the work of the Cabinet and the fulfilment of the state budget for last year, clearly set forth the main tasks to be carried out by the Cabinet in this year’s struggle for providing a decisive guarantee for the fulfilment of the five-year plan and drew up the state budget on the principle of financially supporting the buildup of national defence, economic development and improvement of the people’s living, expressing full support to them.
They analyzed and reviewed the successes and shortcomings in their sectors and units last year from a critical and developmental point of view, and referred to the tasks and ways for their sectors and units to ensure the stable development of the national economy and bring about a substantial change in the people’s living.
Speakers suggested the issues arising in developing the Cabinet’s work as required by the policies.
Kim Tok Hun explained the issues related with the Cabinet’s work and the state’s economic and practical measures to solve them.
The session adopted with unanimous approval the decision of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly “On approving the report on the work of the DPRK Cabinet and the fulfilment of the state budget for Juche 111 (2022)” and the ordinance of the DPRK Supreme People’s Assembly “On the state budget of the DPRK for Juche 112 (2023)”.
Deputy Kang Yun Sok, vice-chairman of the SPA Standing Committee, made a report on the third agenda item.
Noting that it is a law-governed requirement for the development of socialist national culture to protect and actively preserve the cultured language of Pyongyang, he stressed the importance of thoroughly establishing Juche orientation in the linguistic life.
The SPA Standing Committee brought up the draft law of the DPRK on the protection of the cultured language of Pyongyang for deliberation of the SPA according to Article 95 of the Socialist Constitution.
Deputies had a study and consultation on the draft law.
The SPA decided to add the suggestions made at the study and consultation to relevant articles of the draft law.
Speeches were made on the third agenda item.
The session adopted the ordinance of the SPA “On the Adoption of the Law of the DPRK on the Protection of the Cultured Language of Pyongyang” with the unanimous approval of deputies.
Deputy U Sang Chol, director of the Central Public Prosecutors Office, made a report on the fourth agenda item.
The report detailed the last year’s work of the Central Public Prosecutors Office.
After the report, deputies presented their opinions on the work of the office.
U Sang Chol proposed measures for the opinions.
After examining the work of the office in 2022, the SPA acknowledged that the office had fully discharged its duty as stipulated in the Socialist Constitution, and adopted a decision “On approving the report on the work of the DPRK Central Public Prosecutors Office”.
The session discussed the organizational matter as its fifth agenda item.
The vice-chairman and members of the SPA Standing Committee were recalled and by-elected.
Upon authorization of the WPK Central Committee, Deputy Kim Ho Chol was by-elected vice-chairman of the SPA Standing Committee and deputies Kim Su Gil, Thae Hyong Chol and Ri Hyok Chol were by-elected its members.
The chairman and member of the Legislation Committee of the SPA were recalled and by-elected.
Deputy Ri Thae Sop was by-elected chairman of the Legislation Committee of the SPA, and Deputy Kim Tu Il, its member.
Chairman Pak In Chol delivered a closing address.
The Eighth Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly was concluded successfully.
