Mass Movement Promotes Socialist Construction
The socialist patriotic movement and the revolutionary mass movement are now in full swing in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as a society-wide, all-people undertaking, dynamically propelling the victorious advance of socialism.
The ongoing mass movement in the country is a method of collective creation to accelerate socialist construction by intensifying comradely unity and cooperation with each other in all sectors and units and giving the fullest play to their inexhaustible strength.
In retrospect, after Korea’s liberation from the Japanese military occupation (August 15, 1945), such movements as the general ideological mobilization movement for nation building, the emulation drive for increased production, the anti-illiteracy campaign, the patriotic rice-donating movement and the movement of donating fund for arms were waged vigorously, giving strong impetus to the building of a new country.
The “My Hill” movement, the movement for taking revenge for the fallen soldiers, the movement for winning the weapon “Minchong” (Democratic Youth League) and the movement for donating rice to the front were waged during the Fatherland Liberation War (June 25, 1950–July 27, 1953), producing many Heroes and making a contribution to bringing earlier the victory in the war.
The Chollima movement, the Chollima workteam movement and the let-one-machine-tool-make-another movement, which were launched in the period of laying the foundation of socialism and the period of comprehensive construction of socialism, brought about eye-opening miracles and innovations.
Today, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un is leading the revolution and construction towards steady advance and upsurge by developing the tradition of the mass movement whose advantage and vitality have been fully demonstrated in the last century.
During his visit to a factory in September Juche 104 (2015), he said that there would be no goal unattainable as our working class live and work as the workers of Kunja-ri did in the 1950s, inspiring all people across the country to wage a mass movement of a higher form to learn after the fighting spirit and mettle of the workers of Kunja-ri, along with the Three-Revolution Red Flag Movement.
During his visit to the Central Tree Nursery under the Ministry of Land and Environment Protection, he stressed the need to wage throughout society such mass movements as the movement for creating forests of socialist patriotism and the movement for winning the title of model county in afforestation.
The flames of mass movement, which have been kindled fiercely across the country under his leadership, resulted in bringing about uninterrupted miracles and innovations in socialist construction.
In the course of briskly conducting the above-said movements, many tree nurseries have been built or renovated across the country, and the movement for winning the title of model county in land and environment protection goes full steam ahead, changing the appearance of the country into the people’s paradise good to live in.
Young Koreans are achieving collective innovations and feats at the construction site of apartment houses in the capital city of Pyongyang and other difficult and labour-consuming major fronts of socialist construction, giving the fullest play to the honour of youth.
The campaign of overtaking, learning from others and swapping experience and that of winning the title of model technical innovation unit are being conducted briskly, making the whole country seethe with aspiration to bring about fresh innovations, bold creation and steady progress.
As a result, eye-opening achievements are being made one after another, demonstrating the might of the country and giving fuller play to its dignity and prestige to the whole world.
The leadership of Kim Jong Un is the fundamental source of all miracles and labour merits on this land as he indicates the ways and methods for dynamically conducting the mass movement, a strong motive force and weapon for building a prosperous and powerful nation, and shows loving care for and trust on the people and gives wisdom and courage to them.
Yang Ryon Hui
2023-01-21
