Iran Condemns Israeli Aggressions on Syria, Demand the International Community to Refrain These Aggressions
2 January، 2023
Tehran, SANA- Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned on Monday the Israeli aggressions on Damascus Int’l Airport and its surroundings.
In his weekly press briefing on Monday, Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani, said that “the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest terms the continued crimes and aggressions against Syrian sovereignty by the Israeli entity.
Nasser Kanaani called on the international community and international organizations to exert pressure on the Israeli entity to stop its aggressions on Syria and to respect its sovereignty.
Nisreen Othman/ Amer Dawaa
