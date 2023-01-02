Syria Calls on UN Security Council to Condemn Israeli Crimes
2 January، 2023
Damascus, SANA-Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Monday that the Israeli aggression on Damascus international Airport is nothing but a new part of a series of the occupation entity’s crimes.
“At the time when the world celebrates Christmas and the New year, the Israeli occupation authorities insisted on adding a new aggression to its record which is full of acts of aggression and violations of the international law,” The Ministry said in two messages addressed to the UN Secretary General and President of Security council.
The Ministry added that the Israeli occupation carried out at 2 a.m. on Monday January 2nd an aggression from the direction of Lake Tiberias targeting Damascus Int’l Airport and its vicinity.
“The aggression left two military personnel martyred and two others wounded, causing material damages and putting the airport out of service” the Ministry added.
“Syria condemns the Israeli terrorist exposure to the Syrian civil utilities and infrastructure which violates the international law and the International Humanitarian law,” the Ministry said.
It added that Syria calls on UNSC to condemn the Israeli crimes and aggression and immediately move to punish their perpetrators.
Mazen Eyon
