Juba, Khartoum Put Up Measures to Curb Illicit Arms Dealing
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and the head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan at Juba airport, March 17, 2022 (PPU photo)
January 5, 2023 (JUBA) – South Sudan says it agreed with neighbouring Sudan to curb illicit arms deal through reinforcing cross-border movement, a move seen as essential in ensuring peace and stability in both countries.
In an interview with Sudan Tribune on Thursday, South Sudan’s presidential adviser on security affairs, Tut Gatluak Manime leaders from the two nations agreed on the deployment of forces and security elements to carry surveillance and verification activities at the border to curb illicit arms deal.
“Security situation at the border between the two countries is okay. There is no problem but for the safety of the people across either Sudan or South Sudan, the leadership felt it would be prudent to reinforce security measures so that there are widows for illicit activities. Some people with political motives may take advantage of the lack of control,” he explained.
Over the past years, South Sudan and Sudan have working to address internal political and security challenges along their respective borders.
In his New Year’s message, however, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir pledged his government’s commitment to act against those who continue to engage in what he described as “senseless” violence across the country.
He said he was deeply concerned by the deadly sub-national violence across the country, citing its effects on the peace deal implementation.
“I have publicly spoken about the dangers posed by this violence to gains we have achieved in the implementation of the revitalized agreement,” said Kiir.
He warned perpetrators of violence to desist from it or face the full force of the law.
“I have also advised those behind this violence to desist from it and this advice has not been listened to. To those fueling this violence, be warned that the government will not sit on the sidelines any longer,” stressed Kiir.
He added, “We will act against those who will continue to engage in this senseless violence.”
WAVE OF INTER-COMMUNAL VIOLENCE
The South Sudanese leader remarks could have been triggered by reports of inter-communal hostilities characterized by cattle raids and land conflicts in different areas, leading to deaths and displacements of people.
Since August 2022, factional and communal conflicts in Upper Nile State have killed hundreds of people and displaced thousands into United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) camps and neighboring countries.
On December 24, 2022, ethnic violence, blamed on the White Army militia group from Jonglei State killed 56 people in Gumuruk County of the Pibor Administrative Area.
In December last year, inter-communal conflicts also occurred in the Tonj region of Warrap State and in Mangala Payam of Central Equatoria State.
President Kiir, in his New Year’s address, further called on communities to choose dialogue, not bloodshed, to any resolve inter-communal conflicts.
“If indeed there are issues, between and among neighboring communities that have potential to cause conflict, they can be addressed through dialogue without resorting to communal killings,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, the commander of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Joint Forces of Sudan, Brigadier Abashar Jibril Balayel has affirmed deployment of a joint force of RSF and the armed forces to secure the border strip between Sudan and the Central African Republic (CAR) to combat trafficking of weapons and drugs, smuggling and security violations in the two countries.
The move, he told SUNA, followed directives from the country’s presidency.
The decision to enforce these border measures came during a joint meeting held on Thursday with members of the Chamber of Commerce, the native administration, the Peace and Reconciliation Committee and the dignitaries of the Um-Dukhun locality in Sudan’s Central Darfur State.
