Sudan Deployed Troops on CAR Border, Military Official Says
Sudanese troops in the border joint force with Chad (file photo)
January 5, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan has deployed troops along the border with the Central African Republic (CAR) for security purposes including preventing infiltration of armed elements into and out of Darfur
The decision follows statements by the deputy head of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hametti” about a military plan to overthrow the government of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra from a triangle area between CAR, Chad and Sudan.
Absher Balail RSF Brigadier General and commander of the Sudanese joint border force told the official news agency SUNA that upon the directive of the Sudanese presidency, their tasks include combating illicit firearms trade, ammunition, drugs, and smuggling and border security violations between the two countries.
Belail further said that troops are deployed in several border areas such as Um Dukhun, Um Dafouk, Abu Jaradel and Taham.
Belail said they have banned riding motorcycles, wearing kadamool (a turban covering the face), carrying weapons, and wearing military uniforms by civilians, as well as prohibiting crossing the border with four-wheel drive vehicles.
In a speech delivered in South Darfur during the past days, Hemetti said that the force preparing to attack Bangui includes Sudanese and Chadian elements and wear the RSF uniform.
Sudanese elements were from Darfur Arab tribes and he feared being accused of involvement in the operation.
