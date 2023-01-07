Mozambique Takes Seat at UN Security Council
The country will serve at the council as a non-permanent member for the next two years.
In Summary
• Mozambique has been battling an Islamist insurgency in its northern Cabo Delgado province for the past five years.
• The conflict has displaced over one million people and killed around 4,000 others, according to official data.
The United Nations Security Council General Assembly Image: COURTESY
Mozambique replaced Kenya at the UN Security Council on Tuesday with a promise to prioritise the fight against terrorism.
"We are going to deal a lot with terrorism," said Mozambican ambassador to the UN, Pedro Comissário.
Mozambique has been battling an Islamist insurgency in its northern Cabo Delgado province for the past five years. The conflict has displaced over one million people and killed around 4,000 others, according to official data.
Mr Comissário said the country would also push for reforms at the Security Council to address “African concerns”.
“It is necessary to pay attention to reforming the Security Council to reflect African concerns, a region that has suffered historical injustice. We have no permanent member on the Security Council,” said Mr Comissário.
The Security Council has five permanent members – the United States of America, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and China – and 10 non-permanent members.
