Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Southern Mozambique
Mozambique meteorological institute said strong winds accompanied by rains of up to 50 millimetres per hour are expected.
In Summary
• The National Institute of Meteorology has urged residents to take precautionary measures to fortify their houses and to not venture outside.
Image: BBC
Mozambique has issued warnings of a possible tropical storm in the southern coastal province of Gaza where heavy rains and possible flooding are expected to start from Friday.
The National Institute of Meteorology has urged residents to take precautionary measures to fortify their houses and to not venture outside.
The southern Africa region has witnessed increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events which the UN has linked to the climate crisis facing Africa.
Mozambique meteorological institute said strong winds accompanied by rains of up to 50 millimetres per hour are expected.
The storm could affect the northern areas as well as those on the coast of the province, said Leonardo Duma from the institute.
"If you have a house that is not in good condition try to fix it well in order to be able to resist these strong winds that we are predicting," he said on state radio.
No comments:
Post a Comment