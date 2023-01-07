Top Algerian Poet-politician Announces Shock Retirement
He has published 48 books and served as culture minister from 2015 to 2019.
In Summary
Azzedine Mihoubi, a former presidential candidate and cabinet minister, said he wants to focus on his "intellectual and literary work" and continue "serving his country in a different ways".
Mr Mihoubi, a renowned novelist and poet, is one of Algeria's most prolific writers. He is also a recipient of many Algerian and Arab literary awards.
The withdrawal of a leading Algerian figure from active politics has shocked many in the North African nation.
Azzedine Mihoubi, a former presidential candidate and cabinet minister, said he wants to focus on his "intellectual and literary work" and continue "serving his country in a different ways".
Mr Mihoubi, a renowned novelist and poet, is one of Algeria's most prolific writers. He is also a recipient of many Algerian and Arab literary awards.
He has published 48 books and served as culture minister from 2015 to 2019.
He has never been accused of any wrongdoing during his tenure in the pubic service.
Many had expected the 64-year-old to challenge President Abdelmadjid Tebboun in next year's election.
Officials of his National Democratic Rally party, including former leader and Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, have been prosecuted and jailed on corruption charges since the late former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was ousted from power amid a popular protest in 2019.
Some Algerians suggest that the authorities backed by the army may have forced Mr Mihoubi out of politics.
Others say that he was always a poet at heart and it was natural for him to return to spending time doing what he loves.
No comments:
Post a Comment