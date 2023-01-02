Two Military Personnel Martyred and Two Others Injured in an Israeli Aggression on Damascus Int’l Airport
2 January، 2023
Damascus, SANA- Two military personnel martyred and two others injured in an Israeli aggression on Damascus Int’l Airport and its vicinity.
A military source stated that “the Israeli enemy carried out at 2 a.m. an aggression from the direction of Lake Tiberias targeting Damascus Int’l Airport and its vicinity”.
“The aggression left two military personnel martyred and two others wounded, causing material damages and put the airport out of service” the source added.
Amer Dawa
No comments:
Post a Comment