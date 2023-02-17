Defying Supreme Court Order on New Naira Policy Call for Anarchy, Wike Declares
By Ann Godwin, Port Harcourt
18 February 2023 | 3:50 am
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that defying the Supreme Court’s order on the new naira policy was a clear call for anarchy. He condemned the position of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira redesign policy, saying the president has set a dangerous precedent by flouting the Supreme Court’s order of interim injunction halting the ban of old naira notes.
Wike stated this at the campaign flag-off of his party in Andoni local council of the state. He insisted that disrespecting the order of the highest court in the country amounts to a clear call for anarchy.
“I believe in a country that respects the rule of law. The president ought to respect the Supreme Court and when you do not respect the Supreme Court then it is anarchy you are talking about.
“So, we from Rivers State, we condemn the position of Mr. President for not respecting the decision of the Supreme Court,” he said. Wike stated that Nigeria is practicing a constitutional democracy where the rule of law reigns supreme, adding that if for any reason a policy of government is challenged in court, the right thing to do would be to exhaust the legal options or better still discontinue the implementation of such policy.
“We want a democracy and there cannot be democracy without the rule of law. Therefore, any candidate who is in support of the policy when the people are suffering, we will not support that candidate.
“Any policy you have to implement, you have to weigh it because you are put there for the people. If your policy is going to suffer the people, then think twice,” he added.
