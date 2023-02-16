Thursday, February 16, 2023

Detectives Arrest Pokot South MP Pkosing Over Claims of Funding Banditry in North Rift

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Pokot South MP David Pkosing was Thursday evening arrested over claims of funding banditry in North Rift.

Nation Media Group

By Mary Wambui

Pokot South MP David Pkosing was Thursday evening arrested by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit on claims of funding banditry in the region.

The MP was arrested around 5pm in Nairobi and driven to the DCI Headquaters for interrogation by detectives from the Serious Crimes Unit.

He was accompanied by several leaders from the region including MPs Titus Lotee (Kacheliba), Peter Lochakapon (Sigor), Rael Aleutum West Pokot Woman Rep and Senator Julius Murgor.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)