DPRK Officials and Members of SWUK Hold Celebration Meeting
A meeting of officials and members of the Socialist Women’s Union of Korea took place at the Hall of Women on February 15 to celebrate the 81st birth anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong Il.
Present there were officials of the Central Committee of the SWUK and other officials and members of the women’s union in the capital city of Pyongyang.
Cha Hyon Ok, vice-chairwoman of the SWUK Central Committee, delivered a report to be followed by speeches.
The reporter and speakers said that the Chairman, who took the first step of his great career on Mt Paektu, the sacred mountain of the revolution, performed immortal exploits for the times and history with his sacred revolutionary leadership, cherishing a will to build the socialist country into the most powerful country to be envied by the world true to the intention of President Kim Il Sung.
Noting that the development of the Korean women’s movement replete with the victory and glory is associated with the wise leadership of the Chairman, they said that now the Juche-oriented women’s movement has greeted a heyday of its development under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
They expressed their resolution to fully display the indomitable mental strength and patriotic devotion of the Korean women in the sacred struggle for the prosperity and development of the great country by uniting more firmly around Kim Jong Un.
2023-02-16
