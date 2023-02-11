Ethiopia, Brazil Enjoy Emerging Partnership for Social, Economic Development
February 11, 2023
BY GIRMACHEW GASHAW
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia and Brazil have been enhancing all-round cooperation and the latter is toiling to familiarize Brazilians about Ethiopia’s importance to Africa and the world, so remarked Brazilian Ambassador to Ethiopia.
Ambassador Jandyr Ferreira Dos Santos, told The Ethiopian Herald that his country established diplomatic relations with Ethiopia 72 years ago and since then have enjoyed very friendly relations.
The two countries held their Second Bilateral Political Consultations on May 2021 and we expect the third meeting to take place this year, Dos Santos said.
He further noted that his compatriots mainly know Ethiopia in connection with its historical and cultural heritages as a symbol of the African struggle against colonialism, as the cradle of the human species as well as the birthplace of coffee.
He reiterated that he will continue to work to further raise Brazilians knowledge about Ethiopia’s overall significance in Africa, the world and to his country’s interest.
As a member of the BRICS, Brazil commends the efforts of the African countries, the African Union (AU) and the sub-regional organizations to address regional challenges, including maintaining peace and security, post conflict reconstruction as well as development efforts.
“We fully support the AU Agenda 2063 and Africa´s efforts towards integration through the development of the African Continental Free Trade Area”
Brazil’s relations with Africa and Ethiopia are fully aligned to our common goal of supporting the social and economic development of the continent,” the Ambassador said.
“It is worth noting that President Lula, whose 4-year term began this year, has Africa amongst its top priorities abroad. This engagement will mark a return to the traditional Brazilian Universalist approach to foreign policy and a renewed comeback to Africa”
He further explained that as a developing country Brazil sees Africa, and obviously Ethiopia, as an equal partner with whom it can establish high-level initiatives to tackle shared challenges, through cooperation and the exchange of views on important topics of the international agenda, such as food self-sufficiency, climate change and trade.
As the world recovers from the disruptions caused by the COVID 19 pandemic and the war in Eastern Europe, there is a good prospect for a mutually beneficial partnership that will allow the growth in bilateral trade and in investment flows from Brazil to Ethiopia.
To turn this into reality we must raise awareness of existing opportunities in both countries and implement long-term trade promotion strategies. Ethiopia’s reopening of its Embassy in Brazil would be an important step towards that objective.
Regarding the pivotal role of Ethiopian Airlines, he reiterated that The Order of Rio Branco is one of the most important official recognitions given by the Government of Brazil to people or companies who have performed acts or services of distinguished merit and virtue. It represents Brazil’s willingness to strengthen its ties with Ethiopia.
Ethiopian Airlines flies daily to São Paulo. Ambassador Dos Santos remarked that Bole International Airport has become one of the most important hubs for Brazilian passengers traveling to Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and there is a huge potential for increase in the flow of Brazilian tourists to this country.
Brazil and Ethiopia have a very good cooperation in the health sector which mainly focused on breast cancer heart diseases and stroke, he noted.
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2023
