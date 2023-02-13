NATO Wants to Ramp Up Output of Munitions to Supply Kiev, is Engaged with Producers
Jens Stoltenberg also described the current stage of the conflict in Ukraine as a "race of logistics"
BRUSSELS, February 13. /TASS/. The number of munitions spent by Ukraine and supplied to Ukraine is many times higher than NATO countries are able to produce, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference on Monday.
He said NATO is closely engaged with defense contractors to ramp up production of ammunition quickly and the matter will come up for discussion when the alliance’s defense ministers will gather for a meeting in Brussels on February 14-15.
"The current rate of Ukraine’s ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production," he said, adding that, for example, the waiting time for large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months.
"Orders placed today would only be delivered two-and-a-half years later," he said.
Stoltenberg also described the current stage of the conflict in Ukraine as a "race of logistics".
"Speed will save lives," he said, urging NATO members to provide arms to Ukraine as swiftly as possible.
The secretary general conceded the problem exists, but said it could be solved.
"Even when you have a factory running, you can have more shifts. You can even work during weekends," he said. "Yes, we have a problem. But problems are there to be solved <…> We have strategies to solve it both in the short term and also longer term."
Stoltenberg also emphasized NATO member countries should step up their purchases of ammunition, adding that the US and France were already moving in that direction.
"In the short run, the industry can increase production by having more shifts, by using existing production facilities more. But really to have a significant increase, they need to invest and build new plans," he said.
