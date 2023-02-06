Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Feb. 5, 2023--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Feb. 5, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To listen to the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/05 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the response of the People's Republic of China to the downing of a weather balloon which flew off course in the United States; the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has held a meeting to facilitate the further implementation of the Pretoria Peace Deal; soldiers serving in the Somalian peacekeeping forces have not been paid from funds allocated by the European Union (EU); and there has been a meeting of the East Africa Community on the current security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In the second and third hours we continue our commemoration of African American History Month.
We listen to an interview with scholar Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois (1868-1963) on the origins of Pan-Africanism.
We then review an interview with Dr. Herbert Aptheker, the literary executor of Dr. DuBois.
Finally, we listen to a rare archival lecture by Shirley Graham Du Bois delivered at UCLA in 1970.
