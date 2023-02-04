Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Feb. 4, 2023--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Feb. 4, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To listen to the podcast of this program just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/04 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the Federal Aviation Administration downing of a Chinese weather balloon which flew off course into the United States; Pope Francis in a visit to the Republic of South Sudan proclaimed that the future of the world's most recent state lies with the role of women; regional governments in East and Central Africa want an immediate ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and several Kenyan police officers have been found guilty in the assassination of a human rights lawyer.
In the second hour we begin our monthlong commemoration of African American History Month. We reexamine the intellectual contributions of Dr. Cheikh Anta Diop on the African Origins of World Civilizations.
Later we review the seminal work of Dr. Chancellor Williams on his study of the Destruction of Black Civilization.
Finally, we listen to a lecture on the life, times and contributions of African American resistance historian Dr. Herbert Aptheker.
