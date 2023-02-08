Russia Invites Pink Floyd Founder as Speaker During UNSC Meeting on Ukraine — UN Mission
Moscow asks to include the musician as a speaker on the situation in Ukraine
One of the founders of the British rock band Pink Floyd Roger Waters Vadim Ghirda/ ASSOCIATED PRESS
UNITED NATIONS, February 8. /TASS/. Russia has requested the UN Security Council to include a founder of UK rock legend Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, into the list of speakers for Wednesday’s Ukraine-themed meeting of the Council, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.
"Russia has requested the participation of UK peace activist and famous rock musician Roger Waters as a speaker during the UN Security Council meeting on peaceful settlement prospects of the Ukrainian crisis in the context of growing Western military supplies to this country," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.
The meeting will begin at 18:00 Moscow time on Wednesday.
In an interview to TASS in August, Waters blamed the US and its leadership for provoking the Ukrainian crisis. In his words, Americans have a mindset that they want to rule the whole world and this makes people in other countries suffer. The founder of Pink Floyd called the events in Ukraine "a perfect smokescreen for a ruling class," that does not want the conflict to stop and "that wants to rule the world wants there to be enormously a few enormously wealthy men in the world, who are all over the world so that they can decide what happens.".
