Russian Forces Strike over 80 Ukrainian Artillery Units in Past Day, Top Brass Reports
It is reported that Russian forces eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and a self-propelled howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day
© Russian Defence Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian forces struck over 80 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.
"Missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 86 artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 139 areas," the spokesman said.
Russian combat aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 50 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, assault and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup delivered strikes on manpower and equipment of units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
The enemy’s losses in that area in the past 24 hours "totaled over 50 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the general specified.
Russian forces destroyed over 100 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on units of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized, 25th airborne, 95th air assault and 81st air mobile brigades," the spokesman said.
Russian forces eliminated "over 100 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles," the general specified.
Russian forces eliminated over 90 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Donetsk direction, over 90 Ukrainian troops, four armored combat vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted on Ukrainian army units by combined firepower and offensive operations by assault teams of the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.
Russian forces also wiped out a Ukrainian artillery ammunition depot near the settlement of Ilyichyovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.
Russian forces struck two Ukrainian army brigades in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, artillery of the battlegroup East struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 1st tank and 72nd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Ugledar and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
The enemy’s losses in those areas in the past 24 hours amounted to over 80 Ukrainian troops, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, two D-30 howitzers, and also a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer. In addition, Russian forces wiped out four Ukrainian ammunition depots near the communities of Razliv, Dobrovolye and Novoekonomicheskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.
Russian forces eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and a self-propelled howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian troops and an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer were destroyed as a result of persistent artillery fire on amassed enemy manpower and equipment," the spokesman said.
Russian forces also wiped out a Ukrainian ammunition depot near the settlement of Tarasa Shevchenko in the Kherson Region, the general added.
Russian air defense forces shot down nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven HIMARS and Uragan rockets over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"Air defense capabilities destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Krasnorechenskoye, Artyomovka, Zhitlovka, Pshenichnoye, Novovodyanoye and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, they shot down seven rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," the spokesman said.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 382 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 206 helicopters, 3,036 unmanned aerial vehicles, 403 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,771 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,010 multiple rocket launchers, 4,020 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,282 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation, Konashenkov reported.
No comments:
Post a Comment