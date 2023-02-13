Russian Troops Liberate Another DPR Community in Donetsk Advance, Top Brass Reports
MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the community of Krasnaya Gora in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.
"In the Donetsk direction, volunteers of assault units with the fire support of missile troops and artillery of the southern battlegroup liberated the settlement of Krasnaya Gora in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
Russian artillery inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in the Kupyansk area, eliminating over 30 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, artillery of the western battlegroup inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Krakhmalnoye, Gryanikovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region, and also Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
The strikes eliminated enemy manpower and equipment, the general said.
"Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours," Konashenkov reported.
Russian forces destroyed over 80 Ukrainian troops and a D-30 howitzer in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, over 80 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed as a result of artillery and heavy flamethrower fire by the battlegroup Center in areas near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka, Kuzmino and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
Russian forces eliminated over 150 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours totaled over 150 Ukrainian servicemen, four armored combat vehicles, six pickup trucks and two D-30 howitzers," the spokesman said.
Russian forces eliminated over 60 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the southern Donetsk direction, artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on amassed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in the areas of the settlements of Prechistovka and Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces destroyed "over 60 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a D-20 howitzer and two D-30 howitzers," the general specified.
Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian Grad multiple launch rocket systems and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kherson direction, two Grad multiple rocket launchers and two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers were destroyed in counter-battery fire in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.
Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s equipment repair base near Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the area of the city of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the armaments and military equipment repair and recovery base of the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault brigade was struck," the spokesman said.
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces hit 82 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 126 areas, the general specified.
Russian air defense forces shot down nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and six HIMARS rockets over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities shot down six rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and also destroyed nine Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya, Chervonopopovka, Zhovtnevoye and Golikovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Petrovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Sagi, Katerinovka and Marinskoye in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 384 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 207 helicopters, 3,114 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,852 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,017 multiple rocket launchers, 4,082 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,363 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.
