Transfer of Businessman’s Assets to Kiev Regime is "Outright Theft" — Russian Embassy
US Attorney General Merrick Garland made earlier the statement on the transfer of forfeited assets of Konstantin Malofeyev worth $5.4 mln to Ukraine
Konstantin Malofeyev Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The transfer of assets of Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev to Ukraine shows that funds of foreign businessmen in the United States can be confiscated at any time, the Russian Embassy in the US said in a comment.
"We took notice of the statement of Attorney General Merrick Garland on the transfer of the forfeited assets of the Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev to the Kiev regime. An egregious precedent has been set," the Russian diplomatic mission noted. "Using various legal tricks and manipulations, local authorities resorted to outright theft of private possessions for the sake of opportunistic interests," the Embassy said.
"Such actions are undermining the investment climate in the United States," the diplomatic mission informed. "A signal has been sent to foreign businessmen that their assets are not protected by local laws and can be seized and forfeited at any time under false pretenses," it noted.
The policy pursued by the US administration "devalues the basic principle of American society regarding the inviolability of private property. In addition, it clearly demonstrates the bias of the judiciary. The American ‘Themis’ turned out to be completely led by the political will of the White House," the Embassy added.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland made earlier the statement on the transfer of forfeited assets of Konstantin Malofeyev worth $5.4 mln to Ukraine.
No comments:
Post a Comment