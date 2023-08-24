Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Worldwide Satellite Television Discussing the Niger Crisis
Watch this program which aired on Aug. 15, 2023 on the coup in Niger and the impact of the openly defiant mood within West Africa towards United States and France supported military interventions. The atmosphere in West Africa and shifted to a strong repudiation of French foreign policy in the region.
To watch this news Spotlight program just go the following URL: Coup in Niger (presstv.ir)
The promotional language for the broadcast reads: "The military junta that took control of Niger in a coup last month has declared a new government. Meanwhile, member nations of the West-backed trade bloc ECOWAS is still pushing to return to power the former ruler of the West African nation."
