Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of the Pan-African News Wire, for Sun. Aug. 20, 2023
Listen to the Sun. Aug. 20, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this entire program go to this website: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/20 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on widespread opposition to a western-backed military intervention in the West African state of Niger; Tanzania and China are strengthening their cultural exchanges; the African Union youth structures are discussing continental lingua francas; and Mozambique is investing in greater power supplies.
In the second hour we look in detail at recent developments in Niger where the people are resisting western-backed intervention in the uranium-rich state. South Africa is preparing for the upcoming BRICS Summit later in the week.
Finally, we continue our month-long focus on Black August with a review of the legacy of anti-slavery fighter John Brown.
