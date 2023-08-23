Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of the Pan-African News Wire, for Fri. Aug. 18, 2023
Listen to the Fri. Aug. 18, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the continuing threats by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to militarily intervene in Niger at the aegis of the United States, France and other NATO states; the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has endorsed Kenya's lifting of fuel subsidies which have triggered inflation inside the East African country; the Southern African Development Community (SADC) may send troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of a peacekeeping force; and United Nations troops are set to withdraw from the West African state of Mali.
In the second hour we look in detail at developments in Niger where the new government has rejected the continuation of neo-colonialism inside this uranium-rich state.
Finally, we continue our month-long commemoration of Black August with a focus on the wars of the 19th century in Florida where Africans and Indigenous people fought for decades against the United States.
