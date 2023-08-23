Wednesday, August 23, 2023

BRICS A STEP CLOSER TO EXPANSION WITH GUIDING DOCUMENT TO CONSIDER NEW ENTRANTS

Discussions about expansion are continuing – with well over 20 countries waiting on the BRICS declarations to see if there is a chance of joining the formation.

23 August 2023

JOHANNESBURG - BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nations are one step closer to expansion as its 15th summit adopts a document setting out the principles and guidelines for considering countries that want to join the bloc.

Over 20 countries have approached the formation made up of developing economies.

On Wednesday - the second day of the BRICS conference - the leaders of member States were locked in a closed session.

South Africa’s International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said some progress has been made in this regard.

"We have a document that we have adopted, which sets out guidelines, principles and processes for considering countries that wish to become members of BRICS."

The Sandton Convention Centre has been a hive of activity - with journalists being mostly kept away from the many political leaders who were participating in Wednesday's deliberations.

Earlier, a Chinese official was blocked by security as he attempted to tail that country’s President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, BRICS leaders who took a family photo on Wednesday are expected to attend a cultural dinner – which will be addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Declarations from the conference are likely to be published soon – with the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres set to address the BRICS nations on Thursday.

