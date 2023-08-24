Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Press TV Spotlight: Discussion on Israeli Racism and the Arab Response
Watch this episode of Spotlight where the problem of Israeli racism is discussed. The episode centers around the withholding of funding from those urban areas which are inhabited by Arabs who are designed as "Israeli citizens.'
To view the entire news segment just click on the following link: Israeli racism (presstv.ir)
The promotional language for the program says: "Israel has frozen funds which were destined to go to Palestinian municipalities and educational programs. Far Right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, regarding the decision, has said the priorities of this Israeli cabinet are different from those of previous ones, saying the funds would be held back from Palestinian towns and educational programs because they are all terrorists. We discussed this issue with our guests in this edition of the Spotlight."
