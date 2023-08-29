Russian Forces Take Strategic Stronghold, Destroy Ukrainian Troop Company Near Kupyansk
Assault and army aviation crews delivered 13 strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and hardware
MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Assault units of Russia’s Battlegroup West (BW) captured a fortified stronghold while destroying nearly a company of Ukrainian troops during fierce fighting in the Kupyansk direction, BW Press Officer Yaroslav Yakimkin said on Monday.
"In the Kupyansk direction, Battlegroup West assault units continued their offensive. During one battle, they occupied a stronghold, destroyed a company of enemy troops, and eliminated two Kozak armored vehicles," Yakimkin said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel. Also, he said, with support from tanks and artillery of the 68th Separate Jager Brigade, nine enemy counterattacks were repelled.
Assault and army aviation crews delivered 13 strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and hardware. "In all, artillery fire and heavy flamethrowers wiped out three Polish-made Krab artillery systems, two D-20 howitzers, two mortar crews, two Kozak armored vehicles, a logistics point and a Bukovel radar station near the localities of Chervony Stav, Lozovaya, Sinkovka, Sverdlovka and Kislovka in the past day," the press officer elaborated.
Russian forces hit back after Ukraine’s attack on Bryansk Region village
Alexander Bogomaz said earlier in the day that the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region had come under shelling from multiple launch rocket systems
MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a retaliatory strike on Ukrainian positions following an attack on a village in Russia’s Bryansk Region, where two civilians were killed, Alexander Bogomaz, the region’s governor, said on Tuesday.
"In retaliation for the terrorist attack by Ukrainian nationalists on the village of Klimovo, the Russian defense ministry’s units delivered a strike on the places of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops near the settlement of Semyonovka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
Bogomaz said earlier in the day that the village of Klimovo in the Bryansk Region had come under shelling from multiple launch rocket systems. A man born in 2003 and a woman born in 1994 were killed, with one more man being wounded. Several homes and administrative buildings, as well as a school were damaged. Power supplies were disrupted.
Ukrainian forces lose more than 4,800 servicemen over week
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army had been unsuccessfully trying to launch an offensive since June 4
MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 4,855 servicemen over the week, with the most fighters - 1,490 - in the Donetsk area, according to TASS calculations based on the data of the Russian Defense Ministry.
The Ukrainian forces lost: 1,180 servicemen in the South Donetsk area, 820 in the Zaporozhye area, 665 in the Kupyansk area, 485 in the Krasny Liman area and 215 in the Kherson area.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian forces have destroyed a total of 466 Ukrainian aircraft, 247 helicopters, 6,152 unmanned aerial vehicles, 433 anti-aircraft missile systems, and 11,527 tanks and other armored combat vehicles.
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported on August 4 that the Ukrainian armed forces had lost more than 43,000 servicemen and about 5,000 units of various armaments, including 26 aircraft and 25 Leopard tanks, during the June-July counteroffensive.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army had been unsuccessfully trying to launch an offensive since June 4. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the Ukrainian troops had no success in any area. On July 23, at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in St. Petersburg, he said that Kiev's counteroffensive had failed.
