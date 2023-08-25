Russian Armed Forces Destroy Ukrainian Ammunition Depot — Defense Ministry
Units of the Vostok combat group, with the support of aviation and artillery, also destroyed a stronghold and a car with soldiers of the Ukrainian army near the village of Urozhaynoye in the DPR
MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Battlegroup East units supported by aviation and artillery destroyed an ammunition depot, a stronghold and a vehicle with Ukrainian army fighters near Urozhainoe settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.
"Leading units of the Battlegroup East with the support of artillery and aviation delivered a fire strike against the enemy in the vicinity of Urozhainoe. Two temporary stationing points of the Ukrainian army were hit; an ammunition depot, a stronghold, and a vehicle with fighters were destroyed. Concentrated manpower was hit. A strike UAV destroyed an armored personnel carrier with Ukrainian army infantry," Chekhov said.
Servicemen of the Battlegroup are demonstrating courage and dedication when accomplishing combat missions, the spokesman added.
Ukraine attempted to attack Russia by drones at night — Russian Defense Ministry
Air defense systems detected 42 unmanned aerial vehicles
MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine attempted to commit a terrorist attack against Russia with the use of drones, the Russian Defense Ministry informed.
"Air Defense aids detected forty two unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the fire effect over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, nine drones were detected and 33 drones were suppressed by radio electronic warfare aids and crashed without reaching the target," the ministry said.
Kiev used fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles for the attempt to make terrorist attacks at night, the defense ministry added.
