Burhan, Kiir Discuss Peace Prospects in Sudan
Al-Burhan poses with President Kiir during his visit to Juba on 27 May 2019 (ST Photo)
August 27, 2023 (JUBA) – General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan engaged in a conversation with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Saturday subsequent to his departure from Khartoum through a military operation executed by his troops on August 24, 2023.
Tut Gatluak, South Sudan’s Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs, told Sudan Tribune that Kiir and al-Burhan had a telephone call where Kiir reiterated his commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at terminating the ongoing conflict.
Gatluak stated, “Communication underscores General Salva Kiir Mayardit’s commitment to finding a lasting solution for Sudan’s situation. The path forward lies in peace dialogues rather than destructive warfare.”
However, he refrained from disclosing specific details of the telephone conversation.
Insider sources from South Sudan’s presidential palace and individuals with direct insight informed Sudan Tribune that the conversation was arranged in advance by both the Sudanese embassy and South Sudanese security. The objective was to secure clearance for the leaders to engage in dialogue. Additionally, sources from the office of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Deputy Chairman, Malik Agar, conveyed separately to Sudan Tribune that Agar had initiated contact with South Sudan’s presidential office to facilitate the dialogue.
Since the commencement of the conflict in April 2023, South Sudan has emerged as a regional advocate for peaceful conflict resolution. President Kiir has expressed his willingness to mediate, provided that the opposing leaders are amenable to his proposal.
Initially, President Kiir, alongside the Presidents of Kenya and Djibouti, had planned to visit Khartoum the day after the conflict erupted in the capital. However, due to deteriorating security conditions and the closure of the Khartoum airport, the trip was deferred until new arrangements could be made.
The two nations remain closely intertwined politically and economically, with populations freely circulating between them. The demarcation of the border between the two countries is still pending.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were assigned the task of safeguarding refineries and pipelines. They took control of these strategic installations after the outbreak of war on April 15. However, the paramilitary force has not thus far interrupted oil pumping or its transportation to Port Sudan for international exportation.
