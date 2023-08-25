Niger Leaders Allows Mali, Burkina Faso Armies to Enter in Case of Attack
The delegations confirmed their desire to fight terrorism and extremism together with Niger, ANP said
RABAT, August 25. /TASS/. General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the Niger’s National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, signed an order authorizing defense and security forces of Burkina Faso and Mali to enter the territory of Niger in case of an attack against it, the Agence Nigerienne de Presse (ANP) reported.
On August 24, head of the caretaker government Ali Lamine Zeine met with ministerial delegations from Mali and Burkina Faso, the news agency reported.
The delegations confirmed their desire to fight terrorism and extremism together with Niger, ANP said. Representatives of the three countries stressed "the need of strengthening cooperation mechanisms, intelligence data sharing and joint operations for purposes of increasing efficiency to counter the activity of terrorist groups," the news agency said.
Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali agreed "to provide each other with capabilities for mutual defense and help in the sphere of defense and security in case of an aggression or terrorist attacks," ANP reported.
Niger gives French ambassador two days to leave country
According to the media, the ambassador did not show up at the rebel-controlled foreign ministry when summoned
DUBAI, August 25. /TASS/. Revolutionary leaders in Niger have demanded that the French ambassador leave the country within 48 hours, the Al Hadath television channel said on Friday.
According to the television channel, the ambassador did not show up at the foreign ministry when summoned and refused to meet with rebel representatives.
In late July, a group of military leaders in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Niger’s membership in the organization and imposed tough sanctions on the country. Apart from that, ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels set Bazoum free and warned about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released.
On August 10, Tchiani signed a decree on forming a new interim government of 20 ministers, both military and civilian.
