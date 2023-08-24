Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on W-BAI in New York City on 'Clearing the Fog' with Margaret Flowers Discussing the Niger Crisis and the Role of Imperialism
Listen to this W-BAI Pacific Radio program with Abayomi Azikiwe where he provides analysis of the current situation in the uranium-rich West African state of Niger.
To hear the program just go the following URL: WBAI-NYC Upcoming Program
The promotional language for the show says:
"NIGER IS THE LATEST WEST AFRICAN NATION TO RISE UP
At the end of July, the Presidential Guard of Niger, backed by the military, unseated the current president, Mohamed Bazoum, in a coup supported by the people. In response, the United States and France, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), began planning a military intervention to return Bazoum to power. West African nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, quickly declared solidarity with the new government, a move that could turn a military intervention into a greater regional conflict. To understand what is happening in Niger and how it fits into the bigger picture of the rejection of neo-colonialism and US hegemony, Clearing the FOG speaks with Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire."
