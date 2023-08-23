Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, Editor of the Pan-African News Wire, for Sat. Aug. 19, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Aug. 19, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast in its entirety just click the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 08/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on developments in Niger where a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has visited the country and held discussions with the new CNSP government as well as the ousted western-backed President Mohamad Bazoum; Sudan has witnessed an escalation of fighting in South Darfur between the Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF); Somalia is seeking admission to the East African Community regional organization; and Mali leaders have held talks with the United Nations envoy for peacekeeping on the departure of troops from the West African state.
In the second hour we listen to a briefing on the upcoming BRICS Summit in South Africa where numerous states are seeking membership.
Finally, we continue our month-long focus on Black August with an examination of the legacy of Nat Turner.
