Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on 1+1 on the History and Current Affairs of Togo
Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African News Wire on Togo's history and current affairs as well as aid and reparations.
To view this episode featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, just click on the following link: (523) 1+1 E335 Youri speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire & Black Agenda Report on Togo - YouTube
We explore the history of Togo and current affairs and examine whether charity and aid really help or is what's necessary is African socialism and radical socialism and an end to Western imperialism/Capitalism and folks in the West of conscience helping out by joining Anti-imperialist movements and African radical socialist movement in the form of solidarity work.
