Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives in Tianjin to Attend the 2025 SCO Summit
By Global Times
Aug 31, 2025 09:41 AM
Photo: CCTV News
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tianjin, North China, by plane on Sunday morning to attend the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, CCTV News reported. This marks another visit to China by President Putin following his state visit in May, 2024.
Russia is one of the six founding member states of the SCO. China and Russia have consistently maintained close contact within the framework of the SCO. Under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of both countries, bilateral relations are at their best in history, making China-Russia relations the most stable, mature and strategic among major powers in the world today, which is undergoing turbulent transformation, CCTV News reported.
After concluding his trip in Tianjin, Putin will head to Beijing to attend a gathering marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
According to the Russian side, President Putin is accompanied by a "large and significant" delegation to China, which includes three deputy prime ministers, more than 10 ministers, and representatives from major enterprises. President Putin's visit to China for related activities further demonstrates the high level of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.
Global Times
No comments:
Post a Comment