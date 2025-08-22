Sudan PM Calls World’s Silence on El Fasher Siege a ‘Major Crime’
Sudan's Prime Minister Kamal Idris is seen during a state media interview on August 21, 2025, SUNA photo
August 21, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudan’s prime minister on Friday called the international community’s silence on the months-long siege of El Fasher city by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a “major crime,” and said his government was seeking Colombia’s help to stop its nationals from fighting as mercenaries.
The humanitarian situation in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has deteriorated sharply since the RSF surrounded it in April 2024, with residents facing starvation and a collapse of health and water services.
“The international community’s silence on the siege of El Fasher is a major crime, and history will record this silence,” Prime Minister Kamal Idris said in an interview with state media. He predicted the army and its allies would break the siege “in the coming days.”
Idris also revealed his government was in direct contact with Colombia to prevent its citizens from fighting alongside the RSF. The move follows the appearance of videos this month allegedly showing Colombian fighters in ground battles in El Fasher, where they are also believed to be operating drone and air defence systems for the RSF.
“We have received a positive response from the Colombian government,” Idris said, adding that he had also issued a direct appeal in Spanish to the Colombian public to stop the recruitment.
“This direct approach aims to break the wall of international silence by addressing the concerned countries and their people,” he said.
With the war now in its third year, Idris said his government’s priorities were shifting towards reconstruction and restoring basic services in areas recaptured by the army. He stated a peace that “respects human dignity” was the ultimate goal.
Fighting in Sudan erupted in April 2023 as a result of a power struggle between the army and the RSF. The conflict has created the world’s largest displacement crisis and killed tens of thousands.
The army recently recaptured the states of Al Jazirah and Sennar, but the RSF still controls most of the capital Khartoum, nearly all of the Darfur region, and parts of Kordofan.
