Mozambique, Qatar Firm Sign 20 bln USD Deal to Boost Key Sectors
Source: Xinhua|
2025-08-28 01:00:00|
Editor: huaxia
MAPUTO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The government of Mozambique and Al Mansour Holding, a Qatar-based investment conglomerate, signed a 20 billion U.S. dollar strategic cooperation agreement in the capital, Maputo, on Tuesday to boost development across key economic and social sectors.
According to a statement from the Mozambican presidency, the deal spans agriculture, livestock, fisheries, oil and gas, renewable energy, as well as infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, logistics centers, social housing, and hospitals. It also covers tourism and social investments, including schools, hotels, resorts, and sustainable coastal initiatives.
Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, representing the Qatari conglomerate, highlighted the historic dimension of the cooperation with Mozambique.
"Our two regions are united by history, culture, and faith. But today, more than ever, we are united by a common destiny: to transform the natural wealth of our lands and the talents of our people into engines of development that will last for generations," he said, adding that genuine progress is measured not by short-term gains but by efforts that create jobs, empower youth, and strengthen communities.
Addressing both countries as "one community," he called for deeper unity between Africa and the Middle East to shape a future of innovation and shared prosperity.
No comments:
Post a Comment