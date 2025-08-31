Cholera Deaths in Darfur Rise to 374
A cholera patient on treatment at Gedaref teaching hospital Photo-OCHA
August 29, 2025 (TAWILA) – A cholera outbreak in Sudan’s Darfur region has killed 374 people and infected nearly 9,000 since June, an aid group said on Friday, warning the disease was spreading at an “unprecedented” rate.
The General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugee Camps in Darfur said it recorded 319 new infections and 13 deaths on Friday alone.
The group identified hotspots in displacement camps and towns across the region, including Tawila in North Darfur, the Jebel Marra mountains, and the cities of Nyala and Zalingei.
In Tawila, where tens of thousands have fled fighting in the nearby city of El Fasher, the outbreak has killed 77 people out of 4,886 recorded cases. The mountainous Jebel Marra area has recorded 152 deaths, the report said.
In South Darfur, camps around the city of Nyala have registered a combined total of over 120 deaths.
The report warned of a dire shortage of medical supplies and isolation centres to handle the rising number of patients.
It described the situation as a “forgotten humanitarian nightmare and catastrophe in a country torn by war, famine, and disease,” adding that immense challenges were overwhelming local and international aid efforts.
The group called on the World Health Organization for an urgent response to the health emergency.
