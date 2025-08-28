Chinese Experts Arrive in Tanzania's Zanzibar to Advance Schistosomiasis Control Project
2025-08-28 00:51:00|
Editor: huaxia
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The third batch of Chinese experts for the second phase of the China-aided schistosomiasis control project has arrived at Unguja Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation on public health.
Upon arrival on Tuesday, the team commenced a seamless handover with their predecessors and officially launched the next phase of schistosomiasis prevention and control efforts across Unguja and Pemba islands, according to Wang Wei, new team leader.
Following their arrival, the expert team held consultations with key stakeholders, including the Zanzibar Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Water, Energy, and Minerals, the Zanzibar Health Research Institute, the Neglected Tropical Diseases program offices on both Unguja and Pemba islands, and the Pemba Ministry of Health, Wang noted.
He added that the team also inspected water environments and grassroots hospital-based schistosomiasis surveillance sites to assess local conditions and progress.
Wang said the group will build on previous epidemiological findings to implement an integrated schistosomiasis control strategy in Unguja's demonstration area.
He said this includes safe water supply, snail vector control, diagnosis and treatment of human schistosomiasis, and health education, also highlighting the introduction of advanced technologies such as nucleic acid testing, artificial intelligence-assisted identification system, and environmental DNA detection, which will provide early warnings and dynamic assessments of high-risk water bodies.
"We are committed to applying China's proven schistosomiasis control experiences and technologies in a way that suits local conditions," Wang said.
No comments:
Post a Comment