Sudan’s Army Denies Attacking Aid Convoy, Blames Paramilitary Rivals
WFP aid truck in Darfur region
August 21, 2025 (PORT SUDAN) – Sudan’s army on Thursday denied accusations by the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that it had bombed an aid convoy in North Darfur, instead blaming the paramilitary group for the attack.
The exchange of accusations comes after a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy was struck near the town of Mellit on Wednesday.
In a statement, the army said a claim by the RSF was a “misleading” attempt to “cover up its own crime of targeting the aforementioned convoy.” It called the accusation “customary lies” intended to “distort a reality that exposes its continuous violations.”
“There is no way we could target any aid convoys that come for the benefit of our citizens,” the army’s statement added, accusing the RSF of besieging cities and blocking essential supplies.
The U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed on Thursday that its 16-truck convoy was attacked near Mellit. Three trucks were damaged in the incident, but all personnel were unharmed, the agency said.
The WFP called on all parties in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of aid workers and supplies.
The RSF has been besieging El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, since April 2024, creating a severe humanitarian crisis that threatens thousands with starvation.
This is not the first such incident in the area. In May, the army and RSF traded blame for an attack on a WFP convoy in the nearby town of El Koma that killed at least five aid workers.
