President Aoun Meets Al Mayadeen Team, Stresses Unity, Balanced Media
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Aug 2025 23:20
President Joseph Aoun met Al Mayadeen’s Beirut bureau, urging unity, balanced media, and highlighting reconstruction, occupation withdrawal, and army resilience.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a delegation from Al Mayadeen’s Beirut bureau, headed by office director Rony Alpha, during which they discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the state’s position on current local and regional developments.
During the meeting, President Aoun emphasized that “media discourse must avoid sectarian and extremist rhetoric that incites strife,” stressing that Al Mayadeen’s editorial policy aligns with “the unifying national stance that seeks to consolidate Lebanese ranks during this sensitive stage.”
Rony Alpha noted that the visit was an opportunity to brief the president on the bureau’s work and activities in Beirut, adding that the channel’s diverse and balanced media approach was acknowledged and appreciated.
On political matters, Alpha conveyed that the president highlighted the issue of reconstruction, describing it as “a sovereign matter equal in importance to the withdrawal of the occupation from Lebanese territories.” He affirmed that Aoun is engaged in diplomatic efforts to advance this issue, noting his deep awareness of “the suffering of southern Lebanese communities and his commitment to lifting injustice from them.”
The discussion also touched on the recent US proposal approved by the Lebanese government. According to Alpha, the president clarified that “the signing entails no actual consequences until other parties concerned provide their official response,” stressing that the file remains “open to further discussion.”
President Aoun reiterated the importance of “internal unity and avoiding inflammatory rhetoric or political accusations between factions,” asserting that such unity “is the key to the success of any official or popular confrontation in defense of Lebanon.”
The meeting also marked the anniversary of the Lebanese Army’s victory over extremist groups in the eastern mountain ranges. Alpha recalled that the president underlined at the time that “the army will remain the guarantee of all Lebanese and a strong bulwark against such terrorist groups.”
Lebanese cabinet aligns with US disarmament framework
On August 5, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the Lebanese Army had been tasked with preparing an arms control plan to ensure state monopoly over weapons.
The plan is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet by August 31.
The Council of Ministers approved the overarching goals outlined in the US envoy’s proposal during its session on August 7. However, Information Minister Paul Morcos clarified that specific details would be discussed only after the Lebanese Army submits its implementation roadmap.
Meanwhile, sources informed Al Mayadeen that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri insists on two key conditions: extending UNIFIL’s mandate and ensuring "Israel’s" full commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
These steps, Berri believes, are necessary precursors to advancing negotiations, securing a sustained ceasefire, achieving the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, returning Lebanese prisoners from "Israeli" jails, and beginning reconstruction.
No comments:
Post a Comment