Dagalo Chairs First Parallel Government Meeting in Nyala, Appoints Prime Minister
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo chairs the first meeting of Presidential Council of the parallel government in Nyala on August 31, 2025
August 31, 2025 (NYALA) – The Presidential Council of the parallel government held its first official meeting with all its members on Sunday in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state, chaired by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo “Hemetti,” following their constitutional swearing-in ceremony.
The meeting witnessed the appointment of Mohamed Hassan Osman al-Taishi as Prime Minister, with Dagalo issuing a constitutional decree for his appointment. Immediately thereafter, al-Ta’ayshi was sworn in before the Chairman of the Presidential Council and Chief Justice Ramadan Ibrahim Shamila.
The meeting, attended by the council’s Deputy Chairman, Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, discussed the requirements of the foundational phase and vital files related to citizens’ living conditions, basic services, security, stability, and the humanitarian situation.
In a press statement, Abdel Aziz al-Hilu explained that the meeting addressed the roadmap for the presidential work and the strategic plans to complete the governance structures and confront the current political and economic challenges.
This meeting comes a day after Dagalo was sworn in as Chairman of the Presidential Council on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Following the inauguration ceremony, Dagalo and his deputy, al-Hilu, conducted a field tour inside the Nyala market in a move aimed at direct communication with citizens.
