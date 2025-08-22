Sudan Rejects Coalition’s Criticism, Blames RSF for Humanitarian Crisis
August 21, 2025 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s government on Thursday rejected criticism from an international coalition over the country’s dire humanitarian crisis, refuting claims it was obstructing aid and placing the blame squarely on the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The sharp rebuttal came in response to a statement from the ALPS group, a U.S.-led coalition seeking to end the conflict in Sudan, which comprises the United States, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Egypt, the African Union, the United Nations, and the United Arab Emirates.
In its statement released Wednesday, the ALPS group expressed grave concern over the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” and the imminent risk of famine. The coalition condemned the continued fighting and accused both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF of impeding relief efforts.
The group called on both parties to “allow and facilitate rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access” and to cease actions, including bureaucratic obstruction and denial of travel permits, that prevent aid from reaching millions in need across the country.
Khartoum’s foreign ministry, however, called the coalition’s information “inaccurate” and said it overlooked the government’s efforts to deliver relief.
“It is regrettable that the statement refers to the obstruction of relief operations… without mentioning that the terrorist Daglo militia is the one targeting these convoys and besieging civilians,” the ministry said, referring to the RSF, which Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo leads.
The government accused the RSF of maintaining a siege on the city of El Fasher in North Darfur, in “complete disregard of UN Security Council resolutions.”
The war between the army and the paramilitary RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has devastated Sudan’s infrastructure, displaced millions, and left the nation facing one of the world’s largest hunger crises.
The foreign ministry stated that it would not accept being equated with the RSF. “The Government of Sudan does not accept… the statement’s equation of the Sudanese government and its constitutional institutions with a terrorist militia whose rebellion the world has witnessed,” it said.
While rejecting “dictates from any party,” Khartoum affirmed its readiness to work with international bodies that respect its sovereignty. The RSF could not immediately be reached for comment.
