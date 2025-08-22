Sudan National Football Team Reaches CHAN Quarter-finals
21/08/2025 16:46
PORT SUDAN / ZANZIBAR
Official emblem of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 (Photo: CHAN)
Sudan’s national football team secured a spot in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-finals, topping their group with five points following a 4-0 win over Nigeria and a goalless draw against Senegal at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, Tanzania, yesterday.
Recently appointed Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil El Tayeb Idris praised the team’s performance, saying it “confirms the Sudanese people’s ability to achieve excellence and overcome difficulties.”
Describing the achievement as a bright moment amid a critical period for the country, Sudan’s prime minister called on all sectors to intensify efforts to secure national progress.
Idris lauded the players, technical staff, and administrators for their dedication, saying their success ‘adds to Sudan’s record in football history on the continent,’ according to the Sudan News Agency.
He expressed confidence in the team, popularly known as the Falcons of Jediane, and their ability to continue their winning streak in upcoming matches, stressing that the government stands firmly behind them.
“The national team renews hope in the Sudanese people that Sudan has a future,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting the broader significance of sports in inspiring national unity and ambition.
Despite losing local stadiums in Khartoum to the war and relocating activities abroad, Sudan’s national team has improved noticeably, giving fans at home and abroad hope of continuing their journey and competing for the continental title.
