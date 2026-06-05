African States Push Back Against US Aid-for-access Demands
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Jun 2026 09:18
Several African nations are resisting US aid agreements tied to access to minerals, health data, and strategic concessions, raising concerns over sovereignty and transparency.
A growing number of African countries are pushing back against new US foreign aid arrangements that link health assistance to access to strategic resources, sensitive health data, and broader geopolitical objectives, sparking debate over sovereignty, transparency, and the future of international development.
The tensions emerge after the Trump administration reshaped Washington's foreign assistance model, replacing traditional aid programs with agreements that require recipient states to commit additional funding and, in some cases, provide strategic concessions in return for support.
Several African governments have expressed concerns over the terms attached to new US health assistance packages aimed at combating HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and emerging disease outbreaks.
While nearly two dozen sub-Saharan African countries have reportedly signed agreements with Washington, others have either rejected the proposals outright or slowed negotiations amid concerns over their implications.
The Democratic Republic of Congo, currently facing a major Ebola outbreak, reached a five-year agreement reportedly valued at $900 million. The deal followed a separate minerals agreement between Kinshasa and Washington, highlighting the increasingly transactional nature of US engagement on the continent.
Officials in Zambia, Ghana, and Zimbabwe have taken a more cautious approach, raising objections to provisions related to data access, resource agreements, and preferential treatment for American companies.
Health funding linked to minerals, data, and strategic interests
The Trump administration has openly framed its approach as part of an "America First" foreign policy, arguing that aid should advance US diplomatic, economic, and security interests.
Negotiations with Zambia stalled after Washington sought agreements involving critical minerals, expanded commercial opportunities for US firms, and access to sensitive health information.
“Zambia has a duty to protect its people’s interests, just as the US protects its citizens, and the negotiations reflect this reality,” Zambian Foreign Minister Mulambo Haimbe said.
The controversy has fueled criticism that humanitarian assistance is increasingly being used as leverage to secure strategic advantages in resource-rich countries.
US lawmakers have also voiced concerns. In April, three Democratic senators urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reject proposals that would condition HIV treatment funding on access to Zambia's copper reserves.
“Holding lifesaving assistance hostage for American access to Zambian copper mines is a disturbing break from the long-held bipartisan support” for overseas HIV treatment programs, the senators wrote.
Zambia, Ghana, and Zimbabwe resist Washington's demands
Zimbabwe reportedly became the first country to reject a proposed US assistance package, citing concerns over broad access to health and research data without guarantees that local populations would benefit from its use.
The proposed package was reportedly worth approximately $325 million.
Ghana also withdrew from negotiations over concerns regarding the handling and privacy of sensitive health information sought by Washington under the proposed agreement.
In Kenya, legal challenges have been launched against ongoing negotiations, with critics arguing that the financial obligations attached to US assistance could place additional pressure on an already strained national budget.
Opponents contend that the lack of transparency surrounding the agreements has prevented meaningful public scrutiny.
Critics warn of sovereignty and data privacy concerns
Civil society organizations, health experts, and lawmakers across Africa have increasingly questioned the long-term implications of granting foreign governments access to large volumes of health and pathogen data.
Critics argue that such information carries significant strategic and commercial value, particularly in pharmaceutical research and vaccine development.
Githinji Gitahi, chief executive of Amref Health Africa, warned that extensive data-sharing arrangements could weaken African countries' negotiating position in future discussions regarding vaccine access and benefit-sharing mechanisms.
Analysts have suggested that bilateral agreements may allow Washington to secure advantages for American pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms outside multilateral frameworks.
Concerns have also been raised regarding the secrecy surrounding the negotiations. Public Citizen, a US-based consumer advocacy organization, has filed a lawsuit seeking disclosure of the agreements and related negotiations.
Trump administration defends transactional aid model
US officials have defended the policy shift, arguing that previous aid models fostered dependency and lacked sufficient accountability.
The State Department said the new framework requires recipient countries to assume greater responsibility for their own health systems while reducing long-term reliance on US funding.
“The old model of global health assistance was essentially an open-ended subsidy,” a State Department spokesperson said, per the Wall Street Journal.
According to health policy analyses cited in the original report, countries signing the new agreements could receive approximately $13 billion over five years while contributing an estimated $7.5 billion of their own funding.
However, analysts note that the overall level of support remains lower than previous funding cycles and that assistance is structured to decline over time.
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