Heavy Gunfire in Somalian Capital As Row Over Election Delay Escalates
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Jun 2026 13:13
Armed clashes erupt in Mogadishu as Somalia’s election dispute deepens following the extension of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s term.
Government forces and opposition fighters have exchanged heavy gunfire in Mogadishu on Thursday as tensions over delayed elections escalated into armed confrontation. Residents reported sustained shooting across several neighborhoods during the night, with insecurity spreading through parts of the capital.
Police said they were conducting a large-scale security operation targeting heavily armed militias who reportedly carried out mortar attacks in certain areas.
The violence comes amid a deep political standoff following the expiry of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's presidential term on May 15, which was later extended by one year. Opposition figures rejected the extension, calling it unconstitutional and urging nationwide protests.
Talks between the federal government and opposition groups have taken place but have so far failed to produce an agreement on the electoral framework.
Shift toward electoral reform
The current crisis unfolds against the backdrop of efforts to transition Somalia toward a one-person, one-vote electoral system, replacing the long-standing indirect model in which clan elders select MPs who then choose the president.
Somalia has not held a direct nationwide vote since 1969 and has experienced more than three decades of civil conflict and political instability.
Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said he and other opposition leaders came under attack from government forces while preparing for planned demonstrations. He described the upcoming protests as "peaceful" and said responsibility for any casualties or damage rests with the president, whose term has already expired.
For his part, Former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed also condemned the clashes, saying they would not deter planned demonstrations. He stated that opposition groups would continue their activities despite the security situation, signaling continued political defiance.
With no agreement reached between the government and opposition, and armed clashes now emerging in the capital, Somalia faces an increasingly fragile political environment.
The situation remains fluid, with fears that continued political deadlock could further destabilize the electoral transition process and deepen insecurity in the capital and beyond.
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