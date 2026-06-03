Dialogue Commission Creating Platform for Consensus, Building Strong State: Deputy Chief Commissioner
Addis Ababa, June 3, 2026 - The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) affirmed that it has been creating a conducive platform for citizens to discuss key national issues that help to build consensus and contribute to the building of a strong and stable state.
Deputy Chief Commissioner Hirut Gebreselassie told ENA that Ethiopia is at a critical juncture in its efforts to address longstanding differences among citizens through informed dialogue and inclusive consultation aimed at forging a lasting national consensus.
She recalled that the ENDC was established to facilitate a participatory process that enables citizens to openly discuss major national issues.
Since its establishment, the Commission has conducted extensive consultations with Ethiopians both at home and abroad, collecting agendas and promoting broad public engagement.
According to Hirut, the consultation process has now reached a decisive stage, with preparations underway for the main national consultative conference.
The Commission is currently organizing collected agendas and mobilizing the resources required for the conference.
Ethiopia has created an environment in which differences of opinion can be addressed through a structured and peaceful consultation process, she said.
"The various stages of the national consultation have demonstrated that it is possible to build consensus on major national issues through dialogue based on the supremacy of ideas," Hirut stated.
The Deputy Chief Commissioner further explained that citizens are actively participating in the development of a consultation framework designed to foster national consensus and strengthen state institutions through discussions on fundamental national questions.
The process has enabled diverse viewpoints and agendas to be freely expressed through the active participation of different segments of society, further reinforcing the inclusive nature of the consultation, she noted.
According to her, the Commission is engaging with a wide range of stakeholders as part of preparations for the main conference, where critical national agendas will be deliberated.
She also revealed that efforts are underway to document the entire national consultation journey, including through digital platforms, to ensure future generations can learn from the experience.
"This clearly demonstrates the participatory and inclusive nature of Ethiopia's National Consultation Process," she said.
She also emphasized that the documentation effort, which includes research and analytical work, will also create opportunities for sharing Ethiopia's experiences and lessons with other countries.
The consultation process has entered the final phase of preparations for the official launch of the main national conference, with collected agendas being organized for discussion, she added.
The conference, she said, will be conducted with due consideration for Ethiopia's diversity and national unity, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of all Ethiopians are represented.
Hirut also confirmed that the necessary technical and logistical preparations are being finalized to ensure the successful convening of the main national consultative conference.
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