Sudanese Refugees Face Severe Risks in Libya Amid Anti-foreigner Campaigns
4 June 2026
June 4, Tripoli — Sudanese nationals who fled to Libya are facing increasingly perilous conditions driven by a surge in anti-foreigner sentiment and growing calls for widespread protests against refugees and migrants.
Scores of Sudanese citizens have sought refuge in neighboring Libya since the outbreak of war in April 2023. However, escalating anti-migrant campaigns are raising deep concerns over safety in their place of asylum.
Apprehensions spiked on Thursday as Libyan activists launched a campaign to organize demonstrations across several cities. The organizers are demanding the closure of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) headquarters, alongside an immediate halt to resettlement initiatives and irregular migration.
Hostile rhetoric has flooded Libyan social media platforms, with users demanding the expulsion and confrontation of foreign workers. These demands have not exempted Sudanese refugees, despite having fled a devastating war that has torn their country apart for over three years.
A Sudanese journalist residing in Libya told Sudan Tribune that the start of these demonstrations, combined with aggressive security campaigns in major streets and markets, has forced many Sudanese journalists to remain confined to their homes to avoid potential threats. The community is now living in a state of high anxiety and anticipation regarding what the coming days might hold.
The journalist added that media professionals have been deeply impacted by these developments. A number of them have been forced to quit temporary retail jobs and informal labor—which they rely on for basic survival—out of fear of being targeted or detained during random inspection campaigns and arrests aimed at foreigners. Their situation has grown increasingly complex due to a severely restricted labor market, dwindling income sources, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding their legal and humanitarian status in Libya.
According to the source, there are currently 39 Sudanese journalists living in Libya, including 13 women. Among them, 23 are formally registered with the UNHCR. The majority are concentrated in high-risk zones within the cities of Tripoli, Misrata, Sabratha, and Sorman—areas that have historically witnessed crackdowns on migrants and refugees.
Fleeing War to Face Insecurity
A Sudanese female journalist living in Libya, who spoke to Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity for security reasons, explained that Sudanese refugees who sought safety are now consumed by panic as xenophobic campaigns gather steam.
She noted that she arrived in Libya three years ago to escape the conflict in Sudan, but now avoids leaving her home except for absolute necessities due to a pervasive sense of insecurity. She further pointed out that job opportunities for Sudanese nationals are extremely scarce, as certain positions are legally restricted to Libyan citizens. Furthermore, no institutional body is currently providing support to displaced Sudanese journalists.
“I was forced to abandon journalism and pivot to giving private English lessons during exam seasons just to secure a basic income, though the financial return is minimal compared to the effort exerted,” she said.
She sharply criticized the Sudanese Embassy in Libya for its complete absence in monitoring the conditions of its citizens or intervening to mitigate their challenges, noting that the embassy has made no effort to contact or reassure the community.
“If any of us is harmed, we do not know who to turn to or who to call for help,” she added, expressing profound dread over a future she described as “completely unknown” under the prevailing circumstances.
Urgent Calls for Protection
Stranded journalists have appealed to international organizations and bodies concerned with press freedom and human rights to intervene urgently to guarantee their safety. They are requesting evacuation from high-risk zones to safer areas or resettlement in third countries, noting that previous appeals have yielded no practical response.
In a related development, the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate expressed grave concern on Thursday regarding the safety of Sudanese journalists stranded in Libya. The syndicate stated it had received direct testimonies indicating that some journalists are facing harassment, threats, and discriminatory practices that jeopardize their lives and those of their families.
According to the syndicate, journalists reported heightening security and humanitarian risks as part of the broader challenges facing foreigners in Libya. One testimony came from a journalist working for a Sudanese media outlet who reported receiving direct threats and facing harassment that forced him to flee his residence immediately to protect his family.
The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate called on international and regional organizations specialized in press freedom and human rights to conduct an independent assessment of the conditions of Sudanese journalists in Libya. It urged the provision of emergency protection mechanisms, alongside legal, humanitarian, and psychological support for affected individuals.
The syndicate further demanded that international stakeholders explore options for humanitarian evacuation, resettlement, or safe passage for the most vulnerable cases, while enhancing coordination with competent authorities to shield journalists from abuse or discrimination.
Concluding its statement, the body urged Libyan authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Sudanese journalists and their families. It called for the fair application of the law to safeguard the rights and dignity of all residents, emphasizing that the situation of Sudanese refugees should be treated in accordance with international humanitarian principles and legal obligations.
No comments:
Post a Comment